How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Network Access Control Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019 to 2027

The presented market report on the global Network Access Control market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Network Access Control market in the forthcoming decade.

The market study reveals that the Network Access Control market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Network Access Control market in the assessment period.

Network Access Control Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Network Access Control market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Network Access Control market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

market players to reap benefits from. Cyber security crimes, as a resultant of increasing number of diverse operating systems and endpoint devices, have become a major area of concern for enterprises to fend of the risk of potential losses, thereby boosting demand for network access control systems. As several enterprise networks are vying to extend beyond secure walls, the investments in network access control solutions will continue unabated during the forecast period.

IoT and BYOD Lay Solid Foundations for Growth of Network Access Control Market

Onboarding devices in case of large enterprises have been a major issue and nullifying the same with the help of access management tools, such as network access control, has been gaining significant momentum. As the new-age employees try to interweave their routines into mobile devices, IoT and BYOD (bring your own devices) are creating new profit pools for the market players to dive in. The combined proliferation of mobile technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) are BYOD culture is bringing in new growth avenues for the market, however, a number of security challenges with such devices have hard-pressed enterprises to invest in NAC solutions.

With the number of connected devices growing rapidly, endpoints involved for network access control have become highly mobile than ever. Being capable of integrating with third party systems for device validation, in addition to device profiling, is increasingly important for network access control systems to define IoT devices. Organizations are staying up to date with implementing network access control or are looking forward to implement network access control, in order to protect their networks from the threats brought about by unmanaged devices.

Massive Shift toward Cloud Infrastructure to Benefit Market Revenues

Network administrators face umpteen several challenges in terms of multiple device locations and access points amid cloud systems. With a heterogeneous environment created with multiple vendors, managing becomes a tedious task requiring the righteous implementation of network access control. It becomes increasingly important for cloud customers to manage the security of their cloud instances and network access control vendors provide solutions that support a hybrid IT implementation. Network access control virtual appliances and network access control software-as-a-service are expanding rapidly as customers are turning towards cloud for easy & rapid deployment as well as hardware maintenance.

Lack of Dedicated Personnel to Uplift Demand for Network Access Control Solutions

Large organizations require a large number of professionals dedicated to the security systems for effective defense against cybersecurity threats, while next generation network access control solutions offer many functions to automate the workload. Organizations are the forefront of demand for better security tools and automated systems to make the systems ready for combating cybersecurity threats, wherein network access control solutions come into play.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Network Access Control market segments are included in the report.

