How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Location Based Market : Report analyzes the segments and provides the relative contribution to the development

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global location based marketing services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the location based marketing services market. The comprehensive location based marketing services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting location based marketing services market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the technology used in location based marketing services market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that help them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the location based marketing services market.

Near Pte. Ltd Foursquare Labs, Inc., Google Inc, Groupon Inc., Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ, Scanbuy Inc., Shopkick, Inc., Telenity, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the location based marketing services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Target Location

By Physical Location

By Location of Interest

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Promotion Type

Banner Display/Pop ups

Video

Search Result

E-mail and Message

Social Media Content

Voice Calling

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Industry Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Technology and Media

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive and Others

Global Location Based Marketing Services Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



