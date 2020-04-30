How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Gamma-Butyrolactone Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2041

In 2029, the Gamma-Butyrolactone market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Gamma-Butyrolactone market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Gamma-Butyrolactone market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Gamma-Butyrolactone market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Ashland

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Dairen Chemical

Taizhou Yanling Fine Chemicals

MYJ Chemical

Nanjing Jinlong Chemical

Xuchang Rida-Bio

Binzhou Yuneng Chemical

Shanxi Sanwei group

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Dehydrogenation of 1, 4-Butanediol

Hydrogenation of Maleic Anhydride

Segment by Application

Solvent

Raw Material for Synthesis

Others

