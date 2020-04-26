How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact G-fast Chips Market Growth Analysis by 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the G-fast Chips market. Hence, companies in the G-fast Chips market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

There is as long list of companies that have invested in G-fast chips and this is an indication of the growth that is yet to come. The leading companies include Infineon Technologies, Sckipio, Arris, Division, Electron, Ikanos, Lantiq, Freescale Semiconductor, PMC-Sierra, Shenzhen Chaoyue Electronics, Pulse, Shantou New Tideshine, BroadLight, Analog Devices, Cavium, IXYS Integrated Circuits, Marvell, Broadcom, Shenzhen Tianxiaowei Electronics Co., Ltd., MediaTek / Ralink Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sky Foundation, and ZTE. Of these, Sckipio, Lantiq, Broadcom, and Ikanos dominate the G-fast chips market.

While it is true that G-fast chips are yet to make their commercial debut, start-up Sckipio Technologies already has a reason to celebrate. Last December, the company revealed and delivered a highly integrated 4 port G-fast chip. The start-up received immediate response from carriers across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, with carriers showing interest and faith in the chips. Trials were scheduled within months and Sckipio revealed that after the US$10 million Series A funding, the company had managed to raise US$17 million in Series B. It will be interesting to see what the competitors have in store to challenge SckipioÃ¢â¬â¢s offering.

