How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Forestry Machinery Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2028

Analysis of the Global Forestry Machinery Market

A recent market research report on the Forestry Machinery market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Forestry Machinery market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Forestry Machinery market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Forestry Machinery market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Forestry Machinery

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Forestry Machinery market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Forestry Machinery in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Forestry Machinery Market

The presented report dissects the Forestry Machinery market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Key Growth Determinants of the Forestry Machinery Market

Growing demand for wood and wood products, abreast the paradigm shift to mechanized processes for felling forest trees, have significantly upheld the demand for forestry machinery. Additionally, policies apropos of afforestation, in lieu of deforestation, have further led the adoption of forestry machinery for ‘thinning’ process that promotes environment sustainability by improving forest health.

Growing food demand worldwide has resulted in aggressive cultivation activities, in turn leading to conversion of forest lands into arable lands. This has further led to adoption of mechanized practices, creating a significant demand for forestry machinery.

Ongoing development plans formulated to boost the forestry industry in key countries, such as China and Indonesia, are further driving demand for relevant solutions, such as forestry machinery, and equipment.

Demand for high productivity in harvesting processes has led to robust adoption of mechanization methods and automation technologies, which in turn has driven sales of forwarders, harvesters and loaders. Forestry machinery manufacturers have developed and introduced machines that are capable of cutting nearly 100 logs per hour.

Growing focus of leading players in the forestry machinery market in new product launches, such as harvester designed for high production applications, demanding operations, and extreme terrain conditions, are expected to augur well for growth of the forestry machinery market in the upcoming years.

Key Challenges in Forestry Machinery Market

High initial investment continues to remain a key concern among harvesters, which has constrained adoption of new equipment to affluent end-users, while preference remains strong for rental equipment among others.

Forestry machinery are subjected to periodic maintenance for smooth operations, which in turn generates significant overheads and overall rise in the complete project cost. Additionally, the challenges of maintaining international cost competitiveness remains a key concern for forestry machinery vendors.

Compliance to a number of regulatory mandates, which extends the time for approval of product launches in the market, is another key aspect undermining the demand for forestry machinery.

Forwarders Remain ‘Top-Selling’ Category, Accounting for Over 25% Sales

The study opines that forwarders continue to witness a relatively higher demand compared to other forestry machinery, owing to demand for improved and fast transit of logged woods from forests to stock areas. Manufacturer efforts to improved worker safety, working efficiency, convenience, and durability of forwarders, are further underpinning their sales. Sales of forwarders currently account for leading shares of the market – upward of 25%, and the status quo is expected to endure in the foreseeable future. . Growing number of contracts between the forestry machinery manufacturers and harvesters, continue to pave opportunities for the market players.

Research Methodology

The forestry machinery market report offers readers with a detailed evaluation of the market with the help of market value and forecasts formulated on the basis of a validated and effective research methodology. The detailed research is based on thoroughly evaluated primary and secondary data by the experienced analysts at Fact.MR, further adding value to the forestry machinery market report. This market study acts as a vital business tool that is an authentic source of information for the businesses looking to expand in the forestry machinery market. The exclusive forestry machinery market insights allow stakeholders to take informed decision and articulate key long-term growth strategies for the growth of their businesses.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Forestry Machinery market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Forestry Machinery market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Forestry Machinery market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

