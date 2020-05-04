How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Share 2020: By Purity, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecasts to 2028

The global Endoscopy Ultrasound market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Endoscopy Ultrasound market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Endoscopy Ultrasound market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Endoscopy Ultrasound market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Endoscopy Ultrasound market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

companies profiled in the endoscopy ultrasound market are Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Esaote SpA, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Medi-Globe Corporation.

The global endoscopy ultrasound market has been segmented as follows:

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Product

Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Ultrasonic Processors

Imaging Systems

Needles

Accessories

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Application

Oncology Upper GI Oncology Lower GI Oncology

Pancreatic Conditions

Others

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Technology

Radial Scanning

Linear Scanning

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Procedure

Upper EUS

Lower EUS

EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration

Others

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Region Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Each market player encompassed in the Endoscopy Ultrasound market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Endoscopy Ultrasound market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Endoscopy Ultrasound Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Endoscopy Ultrasound market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Endoscopy Ultrasound market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

