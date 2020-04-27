How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2028

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period.

manufacturers in oral syrups would lead to the growth of the oral syrups segment in the global cold, cough and sore throat remedies market. An intake of oral syrups is suitable for all patients irrespective of their age. Particularly, oral syrups are prescribed mostly for children and elderly patients and this factor is creating a positive impact on the oral syrups segment.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India and China represent the larger market for OTCs and generics. Pharmaceuticals industry in these countries is dominated by the private sector, where pharma companies can reap larger revenue from the strong sales of oral syrups.

The oral syrups segment is projected to grow in North America during 2016-2026

Oral syrups segment dominated the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market by doses type segment in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Oral syrups segment is the most attractive segment in the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market, with attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 1.9% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026. OTC cough syrups for children are receiving exceptional attention in the U.S. by regulators, physicians and parents due to safety concerns. In the last 3 years, FDA has withdrawn more than 200 cough syrups containing hydrocodone from the market.

In Latin America, revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 500 Mn by 2026. The segment is expected to record attractiveness index of 1.7 over the forecast period in Western Europe. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2016–2026, to reach a market value of a little more than US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026 in the APEJ cold, cough and sore throat remedies market.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market: