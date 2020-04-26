How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Acrylates Market Forecast and Segments, 2019-2041

A recent market study on the global Acrylates market reveals that the global Acrylates market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Acrylates market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Acrylates market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Acrylates market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Acrylates market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Acrylates market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Acrylates market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Acrylates Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Acrylates market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Acrylates market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Acrylates market

The presented report segregates the Acrylates market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Acrylates market.

Segmentation of the Acrylates market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Acrylates market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Acrylates market report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Arkema S.A

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Anderson Development Company, Inc. (US)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Plaskolite, Inc. (US)

PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

Reichhold, Inc. (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Butyl Acrylate

Ethyl Acrylate

Methyl Acrylate

2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

Segment by Application

Adhesives

Chemical Intermediates

Coatings

Leather

Plasticizers

Plastics

Textiles

Water Treatment

