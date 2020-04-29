How Coronavirus is Impacting Winter Tires Market Robust pace of Industry during 2018 to 2028

Companies in the Winter Tires market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Winter Tires market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Winter Tire Testing: A Challenge for Manufacturers

Replicating the exact wintry conditions to test the performance of tires continues to be a challenge for winter tire manufacturers. Winter conditions can be extreme, and tire manufacturers often need assistance of holistic testing facilities to know how their offerings will actually perform under typical wintry conditions.

Sensing the gaps in the market, advanced winter tire testing facilities have sprung up near manufacturing hubs. For example, Test World is on an expansion spree, and has bought additional land in Finland to meet future demand for tire testing. Test World has been worked extensively with Hanook Tire, and built up its testing facility in Finland.

Manufacturers Eyeing Lucrative European Winter Tire Market to Consolidate their Position

Europe has traditionally remained a lucrative market for winter tires globally. Many countries in Europe have harsh winters, which makes driving a challenging prospect. The fact that a number of European countries have made winter tires mandatory during certain months has led to a spike in demand. For example, Nokian Tires, one of the leading names in the global winter tires market, has a strong presence all over Europe. Also, Continental Scandinavia winter tires are specially designed to meet the extreme winter conditions in Scandinavian countries. Overall, Europe will continue to be strategically important for winter tire manufacturers.

The global winter tires market is likely to surpass 319 million units by 2028 – in terms of revenues, this represents a market value worth US$ 43 billion.

