How Coronavirus is Impacting OPGW Cable Market Outlook, Demand, Growth Driver, Application, Regional Demand, Forecasts, 2030

A recent market study on the global OPGW Cable market reveals that the global OPGW Cable market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global OPGW Cable market is discussed in the presented study.
The OPGW Cable market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global OPGW Cable market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global OPGW Cable market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players including Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Limited, ZTT International, and Tratos. The key players can be seen to form strategic partnerships with various peers in order to improve their client base globally and strengthen their brand positioning. In June 2018, Prysmian Group completed the acquisition of General Cable Corporation, a U.S.-based developer of copper, aluminum, and fiber optic wires and cables. Prysmian Group acquired the firm by acquisition of all shares of General Cable for US$ 30.00 per share.
OPGW Cable Market, by Application
- Below 220 KV
- 220-500 KV
- Above 500 KV
OPGW Cable Market, by Type
- Layer Stranding Structure
- Central Tube Structure
OPGW Cable Market Analysis, by Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East &Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
