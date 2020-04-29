How Coronavirus is Impacting Market Research on X-Band Radar Market 2019 and Analysis to 2027

The latest report on the X-Band Radar market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the X-Band Radar market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the X-Band Radar market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the X-Band Radar market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global X-Band Radar market.

The report reveals that the X-Band Radar market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the X-Band Radar market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the X-Band Radar market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each X-Band Radar market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Mobile X-band Radar

Sea-Based X-band Radar

By System Component

Command and Control System

Communication System

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

APAC Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

ANZ

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Japan

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Africa



Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab Group

Japan Radio Company Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Terma A/S

Detect Inc.

Reutech Radar Systems (RRS)

ProSensing, Inc.

