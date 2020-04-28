How Coronavirus is Impacting Internet of Things (IoT) Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Internet of Things (IoT) market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Internet of Things (IoT) market report evaluates how the Internet of Things (IoT) is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Internet of Things (IoT) market in different regions including:

Market Taxonomy

Components

IoT Platform

IoT Data Transport

IoT Security

IoT Analytics

IoT Sensor

Application

Smart Grid

M2M Communication

Home and Building Automation

Wearable Computing Devices

V2V Communication

Others

Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The executive summary is closely related to the introduction section of the IoT market report and comprises a brief assessment of the prospects of the IoT market. Vital metrics such as CAGR, Y-o-Y growth rate, and absolute dollar opportunity give the reader all the necessary insights into the IoT market. Our analyst team has made certain recommendations on the IoT market that report readers would be advised to refer to. The Wheel of Fortune, an attractive, easy-to-understand graphical representation of the IoT market concludes this part of the IoT market report.

