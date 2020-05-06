How Coronavirus is Impacting Golf Cart Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2025

Analysis of the Global Golf Cart Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Golf Cart market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Golf Cart market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Golf Cart market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Golf Cart market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Golf Cart market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Golf Cart market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Golf Cart market

Segmentation Analysis of the Golf Cart Market

The Golf Cart market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Golf Cart market report evaluates how the Golf Cart is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Golf Cart market in different regions including:

On the basis of application, the global golf cart market can be segmented into golf courses, personal use, industry use, rental services and others. Golf courses segment accounted for over 49.1% value share in 2015. High growth of the segment is mainly attributed to use of golf carts in niche applications such as short trips in shopping malls, universities, airports and short drives around the town.

North America is expected to remain the dominant regional market over the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the global golf cart market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America golf cart market accounted for a value share of 41.7% in 2015 and is projected to retain its dominance in the global golf cart market over the forecast period. The Western Europe golf cart market is expected to represent significantly high incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026, while the APEJ golf cart market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of volume over the forecast period. Sales of golf carts in Japan is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 58.9 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

Leading market players dominating the global golf cart market

Some of the leading market players in the global golf cart market include Club Car, LLC, EverGreen Electrical Vehicles, E-Z-GO, Columbia ParCar Corp, Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Xiamen Dalle Electric Car Co., Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Maini Material Movement Pvt. Ltd., Garia Luxury Golf Car and Cruise Car, Inc.

Questions Related to the Golf Cart Market Catered to in the Report:

Questions Related to the Golf Cart Market Catered to in the Report:

