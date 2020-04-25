How Coronavirus is Impacting Content Delivery Network Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2026

A recent market study on the global Content Delivery Network market reveals that the global Content Delivery Network market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Content Delivery Network market is discussed in the presented study.

Key Segments Covered

Application

Media delivery/distribution

Software delivery/distribution

Website caching

Other

By Service

Designing, Testing and Deployment Service

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Managed Service

Consulting Service

By End-User Vertical

Media & Entertainment

E-commerce

ISP

Healthcare

Government & education

Gaming

Advertisement

Other

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Greater China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Companies

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Level 3 Communications, Inc.

CDNetworks Co., Ltd.

CloudFlare, Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.

Highwinds Network Group, Inc.

Orange S.A.

AT&T Inc.

MaxCDN Enterprise

Amazon CloudFront

