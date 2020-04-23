How Coronavirus is Impacting Commercial Building Automation Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2025

A recent market study on the global Commercial Building Automation market reveals that the global Commercial Building Automation market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Commercial Building Automation market is discussed in the presented study.

The Commercial Building Automation market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Commercial Building Automation market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Commercial Building Automation market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key players profiled in this report include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Hubbell Inc. (United States), Ingersoll Rand Plc. (Ireland), Johnson Controls International plc. (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), United Technologies Corp. (United States) and Siemens AG (Germany).

The segments covered in the Commercial building automation market are as follows:

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Product Type

Power Supply UPS Battery Modules Others

Interfacing Components Router Couplers Others

Room Automation I/O Module Actuators & Actuators Module Controllers Others

HVAC Systems

Security and Surveillance

Illumination and Light Sensors

Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Material Type

Lighting Control and Regulation

Interfacing and Inter-working with other Building Systems

Blind and Shutter Control

Temperature Control and Regulation

Energy and Load Management

Security and Fault Monitoring

Visualization and Remote Control

Monitoring, Reporting, Display

Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By End Use Type

Offices

Retail

Hospitality Sector

Healthcare

Others

Global Commercial Building Automation Market: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Middle East Latin America Africa



