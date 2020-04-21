How Coronavirus is Impacting CAT Scanner Market Analysis and Demand With Forecast Overview to 2026

The global CAT Scanner market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the CAT Scanner market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Accuray Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd

Carestream Health

Hitachi Ltd, Koning Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

Planmed Oy

Shimadzu Corporation

Canon

Siemens AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Product Type

C-Arm

O-Arm

By Technology

Low-slice Scanners (< 64 slices)

Medium-slice Scanners (64 slices)

High-slice Scanners (>64 slices)

By Modality

Standalone

Portable

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutions

Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals

