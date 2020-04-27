Hospital Administration Software Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Hospital Administration Software Market: Snapshot

The rapid development in information technology has revolutionized the healthcare industry’s delivery model today. With the power of internet, the healthcare service delivery model has become advanced. The hospital administration software market is expected to witness a high demand in the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 on account of rising government support and increased patient awareness. Better healthcare infrastructure can be seen across the globe on account of increased medical spending. Hospital administration software has eliminated the need to manually calculate patient bills or managing employee payroll, among others. Advanced healthcare IT services such as computerized physician order entry are also helping the market to grow. Hospital administration software offers benefits such as improved operations management, better control and administration, enhanced patient care, effective cost control, and increased profitability.

As patients in most hospital or clinics especially in developing economies suffer due to poor hospital management, the introduction of hospital administration software will serve as a boon in the long run and improve patient care and management to a large extent. Over the coming years, a large number of hospitals and clinics are expected to make use of hospital administration software, thus driving the market worldwide. The report analyzes all the fey factors impacting the growth of the market and also takes into account the challenges faced by the global hospital administration software market. One of the key challenges faced by developing nations is the lack of skills to operate this software and take the fullest advantage of the various facilities offered by the software.

Global Hospital Administration Software Market: Overview

The introduction of advanced healthcare IT services such as computerized physician order entry (CPOE) has revolutionized the global hospital administration software market. Before the advent of administration software, patient billing and employee payroll were managed manually. The software helps in reducing medication errors to a remarkable extent and therefore, it is being increasingly deployed across healthcare infrastructures worldwide. The market is likely to gain tremendous momentum in the near future owing to the rising inclination towards patient-centric care approach and advancements in cloud-hosted models.

This research report on the global hospital administration software market is a professional study collated by extensively covering all the critical aspects of the market. These aspects include market dynamics, geographical segmentation, technological developments, and competitive landscape. The report profiles key players in the market along with their market shares, business strategies, and contact information.

Global Hospital Administration Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

Globally, the healthcare industry is facing substantial pressure regarding cost cutting from end users. The growing pressure is prompting healthcare providers to adopt cost effective solutions, thereby driving the demand for hospital administration software. The increasing incentives by governments for implementing IT in healthcare facilities, in order to improve the facilities, are fuelling the market.

On the other hand, the high cost and time required for the integration of hospital administration software coupled with interoperability issues are hindering their widespread adoption. The dearth of skilled on-site IT professionals is another factor adversely affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the threat to data privacy and security with the existing software solutions is hampering the growth of the market.

Global Hospital Administration Software Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the global hospital administration software market can be fragmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America will be a lucrative market throughout the forecast period. The emergence of cloud computing and web-based support systems is promoting the adoption of software solutions across hospitals for administration purposes. The growth of the Europe region can be attributed to the high acceptance of technologically advanced systems along with favorable government policies that are encouraging the deployment of innovative software solutions across healthcare setups.

Asia Pacific is poised to progress at a brisk pace during the same period, with India, China, Australia, and Singapore being some of the major contributors to the growth of the region. Factors such as the improving healthcare IT infrastructure, increasing consumer spending, and rising medical tourism are augmenting the growth of the region.

Global Hospital Administration Software Market: Competitive Landscape

The global hospital administration software market is a highly fragmented arena, wherein the majority of players are focusing on service innovation and technological advancements. Some of the prominent players in the market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Accumedic Computer Systems, Accurate Info Soft Pvt. Ltd., Athenahealth Inc., Agfa Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, e-MDs Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health, Medical Information Systems Inc., McKesson Corporation, and Siemens Healthcare.

