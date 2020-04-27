Holographic Display Market Size by Application, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Holographic Display Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Holographic Displays are a type of display, which allows viewers to experience an object or a scene from a different perspective as they would in real life. Increasing applications in medical devices such as X-Ray, endoscopic and others coupled with other medical applications in the healthcare industry, for instance, holographic light-in-flight recording methods and diffractive bifocal intraocular lens for geriatric population among others, are raising the demand for increasing application of holographic technologies. The global medical holography is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 30.4% during the forecast period.

Additionally, increasing investments in 3D technology by enterprises, focus of enterprises towards projection of holographic 3D (H3D) into space using tailored micro displays for HMD and HUD applications coupled with increasing demand for screen-less displays, especially in commercial business promotion events, fashion shows, conferences, product launch ceremonies and others, all of these factors are anticipated to support the growth of the global holographic display market.

The holographic display market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 28.48% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by end user into consumer electronics, commercial, aerospace & defense, medical and industrial. Among these segments, the commercial segment is anticipated to hold largest market share on account of growing spends worldwide for commercial business events. The Events Industry Council stated in one of their statistical report for the year 2017 that commercial business events generated more than $1.07 trillion USD of direct spending.

Geographically, the holographic display market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold largest market share on the back of growing consumer electronics industry. Additionally, economies, such as China, Taiwan, South Korea and others, are known for their expertise in the technological advancements of consumer electronics, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, North America is expected to gain significant market share on the back of growing healthcare industry, which is anticipated to raise the demand for holographic display for utilization in medical devices applications.

However, high assembling costs of holographic display devices is a raising concern for holographic display market, as it might prove cost-intensive to small manufacturers, and also the increased product prices, owing to increasing assembling costs, might seem to be expensive for underdeveloped nations’ consumers, which is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the holographic display market, which includes profiling of Konica Minolta, Inc. (TYO: 4902), Eon Reality Inc., Holoxica Ltd., Provision Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS: PVHO), Realfiction, AV Concepts, Inc. (HKG: 0595), Magic Holo, RealView Imaging Ltd., DigiLens Inc., Looking Glass Factory, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Holographic Display Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall holographic display industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the holographic display market in the near future.

