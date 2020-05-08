High Usage in Art and Sculpture Industry to Burgeon Sales of Art and Sculpture During Lockdown Period

Global Art and Sculpture Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Art and Sculpture market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Art and Sculpture market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Art and Sculpture market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Art and Sculpture market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Art and Sculpture market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Art and Sculpture market during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Artifacts (Manuscripts, Decorative art pieces, and others)

Sculptures

By Sales Channel

Auction Houses

Dealers

Galleries

Art Fairs

Online Sales

Retail Outlets

Individual Sales

Artists Studios

Others (consumer-to-consumer, advisors)

By End User

Private Collectors

Museums (Local and International)

Real Estate Developers

Interior Designers

Residential Individual Buyers

Other Professionals (Art Authenticators, Restorers, and Conservators)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Research Methodology

In-depth secondary research is used to determine top industry auction houses, galleries, art fairs, online Platforms, types of products, the end users, overall market size, and buying/selling procedure. We have also developed a list of industry players (Auction houses, Galleries, Art Fairs, Online platforms), distributors, retailers, and industry specialists. Data is validated by triangulation method, in which secondary, primary and Persistence Market Research’s analysis contribute to the final data with the survey accounting for the generalized view through end user perspective. In order to conduct industry expert’s interviews, this market research company has formulated a detailed discussion guide. We have conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors, and retailers for data collection and verification. The End user survey is also taken in account with some specific focus surveys like for Interior Designer.

