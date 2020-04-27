High Intensity Sweeteners Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global High Intensity Sweeteners Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global high intensity sweeteners market stood at a value of nearly USD 8.22 billion in 2019. The global sweeteners industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2025 to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2025.

The global high intensity sweeteners market is expected to witness a steady growth due to the rising demand for sweeteners, particularly from the food and beverage sector. High intensity sweeteners are widely used to prepare sugar-free products, including soft drinks, powdered drink mixes, puddings, and dairy products, among others. Due to the rising popularity of aspartame, a type of high intensity sweetener, in pharmaceuticals and beverage industries, it has emerged as a leading high intensity sweeteners type, accounting for over 30% of the global market share. By country, China is the leading producer, accounting for nearly 75% of the global production of high intensity sweeteners, followed by the United States. Due to the high demand for packaged food in North America, the region remains the largest consumer for the product, accounting for 34% of the global demand.

With the rising health concern, the demand for high intensity sweeteners, serving as a sugar substitute, has increased as its consumption involves less calorie intake, low blood sugar levels, and improved dental care, in comparison to sugar. Stevia is a significant high intensity sweetener. It is witnessing a robust demand as consumers are increasingly demanding natural food and beverage products. In April 2019, Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE), a global food ingredients provider and a key player in the high intensity sweeteners market, signed a multi-year enzyme supply and licensing agreement with Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) to produce TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener. TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener is the first premium Reb M stevia sweetener, which was launched by Tate & Lyle in 2018, opening new horizons for the production of sugar-free products.

Market Breakup by Types:

Aspartame Acesulfame Sucralose Saccharin Cyclamate Stevia Others

The various types of high intensity sweeteners available in the market are aspartame, sucralose, saccharin, cyclamate, stevia, and acesulfame, among others.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Beverage Food Health Care Tabletop Sweeteners Others

The high intensity sweeteners find applications in sectors like beverage, food, health care, and tabletop sweeteners, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global high intensity sweeteners industry can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing demand for sweeteners, especially in the food and beverage sector, is driving the growth of high intensity sweetener industry. With the growing health consciousness among consumers, the demand for sugar substitutes has increased, further aiding the industry growth. The cost-effectiveness of high intensity sweeteners, particularly to produce carbonated beverages, is impacting the industry growth positively. The rise in disposable incomes and increased population, particularly in emerging economies, have resulted in the increased demand for packaged and processed food, which is providing further impetus to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed overview of the global high intensity sweeteners market, providing an insight into the types, applications, and regional markets of the product for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). An overview of the overall sweeteners market has also been provided within the period for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. The report gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of the high intensity sweeteners. The global trade data analysis has also been provided in the report by Expert Market Research.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Vitasweet Co.,LTD. HYET Sweet SinoSweet Co., Ltd. Berry Global Inc. Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd Celanese Corporation Pure Circle Tate & Lyle PLC

