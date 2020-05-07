High Demand for Sports Technology amid Pandemic to Bolster Market Growth Through COVID-19 Crisis

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Sports Technology market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Sports Technology market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Sports Technology market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Sports Technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Sports Technology market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global sports technology market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Catapult Group International Ltd, Chetu Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd, IBM Corporation, Kinexon Precision Technologies Gmb Krossover Intelligence Inc, Opta, Oracle Corporation, Orreco, SAP SESAS Institute Inc, SportRadar, Stats LLC, and Tableau Software Inc.

The global sports technology market is segmented as below:

Global Sports Technology Market, by Component

Software On-premise Cloud

Wearable Devices & Sports Equipment

Services Training & Implementation Support & Maintenance Managed/Outsourced Services



Global Sports Technology Market, by Application

Active Tracking Decision Making

Passive Analytics and Statistics Tactics and Simulation Training Game Performance Analysis Team Analysis & Management Injury and Health Analysis



Global Sports Technology Market, by Sports

Baseball

Basketball

Cricket

Cycling

Football

Golf

Rugby

Others (Swimming, Badminton, Tennis, Athletics)

Global Sports Technology Market, by End-user

Coaches

Clubs

Leagues

Sports Associations

Others (Athletes & Sports Person)

Global Sports Technology Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



