Herbal Supplements Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027

Herbal supplements are also known as botanicals supplements. Herbal supplements are mostly plants derives and have been used for medicinal purposes for thousands of years. These supplements not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but have strong effects on the body. These substitutes are available in many different forms such as tea bags, capsules, tablets, liquids and powders. Herbal products and supplements are used to maintain health or treat health problems. Many consumers consider herbs and botanicals to be natural and therefore healthier and gentler than conventional drugs available in the market.

Leading Herbal Supplements Market Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company Bio Botanica, Inc. i-Health, Inc. Koninklijke DSM N.V. NaturesAid, Inc. Nutraceutical Corporation Rexall Sundown, Inc. The Himalaya Drug Company The Nature’s Bounty Co. Twinlab Corporation

The global herbal supplements market is segmented on the basis of source, application, function and form. Based on source the global herbal supplements market is divided into, leaves, barks, fruits & vegetables, roots and others. Based on application, the global herbal supplements market is categorized into, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, personal care and others. On the basis of function, the global herbal supplements market is segmented into, medicinal and aroma. By form, the market is segment into, capsules & tablets, powder, syrups, oils and others.

