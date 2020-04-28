Hemostats Market Size, Status, Growth Opportunity and Business Scenario 2020 -2027 | Biom’up, Z-Medica, Gelita Medical, Pfizer Inc

Hemostats play an important role during surgical procedures as it enables superior blood loss management. The products have intraoperative and postoperative applications. Hemostats can be used for oozing venous type bleeds, diffusion of raw surface bleeding, bone bleeding, and needle-hole bleeding

Factors such as increase in the number of surgical procedures and an increasing incidences of sports injuries are expected to upsurge the market growth. In addition, growth in the global healthcare market is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players are:

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Biom’up

Z-Medica, LLC

Gelita Medical

Pfizer Inc.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Hemostats Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and End User’, the global hemostats market is expected to reach US$ 3,557.41 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,206.00 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hemostats market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global hemostats market is being driven by factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures, growing focus on blood loss management during surgical procedures with an aim to avoid post-surgical complications and increasing number of government approvals but reluctance of product acceptance due to frequent recalls and lack of reimbursements are anticipated to hinder the hemostats market growth.

Hemostats Market – By Product