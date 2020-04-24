Helpful Research Report of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market Astonishing Growth with Top Key Vendors like Halyard Health, Inc., Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc.

The world radiofrequency ablation devices market was valued at $1,729.7 million in 2015 and shall grow at a CAGR of 11.8% to reach $3,785.3 million by 2022. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is a medical process in which a dysfunctional tissue is ablated using the heat generated by high-frequency electromagnetic waves. Advantages of using radiofrequency current for ablation are that there is no need for general anesthetics as the nerves or muscles are not directly stimulated and the treatment is very specific to the desired tissue, without causing any significant collateral damage. It is a minimally invasive procedure that is utilized in various fields of medicine such as pain management, cardiac rhythm management, oncology, and renal denervation for hypertension. RFA helps to shrink and destroy the tumor cells. In pain management, it is used to reduce pain by heat destruction of nerves that conduct nerve impulses.

Some of the key players of Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market:

Halyard Health, Inc., Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Johnson & Johnson

