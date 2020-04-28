Helicopter Blades Market Performance Indicators Compilation during forecast period 2017 – 2025

Global Helicopter Blades Market: Introduction

The global helicopter blades market is expected to gain traction over the upcoming years. Growing global population, increasing potential customers and defence investments are expected to be the key factors to drive the global helicopter blades market. Sale of helicopters across the globe is linked with the demand growth in helicopter blades.

Helicopters today are considered inefficient for domestic travel. However, helicopters are the best reserves for emergency medical services, traffic reporting and hovering over distinguished ceremonies. Earlier helicopter blades were manufactured with the help of wood as it was an excellent building material at that time. With the development in the aerospace and defence industry, the material utilised for helicopter blades is shifted from wood to metal and nowadays composite materials. Helicopters find extensive use in the oil & gas industry, utility works, construction sites, search & rescue operations, maritime surveillance, coast guards and sightseeing. Research on innovative composite material selection of helicopter blades for lightweight helicopters is prevailing these days.

Global Helicopter Blades Market: Dynamics

Economic development is a key driver in the demand for aviation infrastructure. Better air services, growing business and increased leisure traveling comprehensively drives the market of helicopter blades. Increased security demands throughout the globe has trigged the need for radio-controlled military helicopters and other UAVs. The aforementioned factors increase the demand for helicopters and in turn elevate the helicopter blades markets.

One of the factors that decelerate the global helicopter blades market is high upfront cost of the composite blades. Moreover, composite blades are complex to manufacture as they require additional efforts during fabrication and finishing.

Prominent manufacturers of helicopter blades are emphasising on research and development activities, such as reducing the weight of the blade, along with minimizing the noise created by the blades. Small- and medium-scale manufacturers focus on delivering efficient helicopter blades made of suitable materials.

Global Helicopter Blades Market: Segmentation

The global helicopter blades market can be segmented based on helicopter type, by blade location type, design type, material type and sales channel.

On the basis of helicopter type, the global helicopter blades market can be segmented as:

Civil

Military

On the basis of blade location type, the global helicopter blades market can be segmented as:

Main Rotor

Tail Rotor

On the basis of design type, the global helicopter blades market can be segmented as:

Symmetrical

Under Cambered

On the basis of material type, the global helicopter blades market can be segmented as:

Carbon Composites

Hybrid Composites

Fibre-Reinforced Resin (Fiberglass)

On the basis of sales channel, the global helicopter blades market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Helicopter Blades Market: Regional Outlook

The aerospace and defence industry is growing worldwide due to heightened competition across the globe. North America is leading the global economic acceleration and the European countries are preliminary gaining the economic momentum. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the aviation industry and consequently, the sale of civil helicopters. The helicopter blades market is expected to witness healthy growth rate in the upcoming years owing to increase in the aviation industry of North America and Eurozone. Latin America witnessed cyclical ups and downs. However, the helicopter blades market is foreseen to observe strong growth rate as the middle-class income levels are expected to rise. In the upcoming years, Latin America is expected to emerge as a promising region for the helicopter blades market. Moreover, the Middle East is located at the junction of Asia, Africa and Europe, which provides better aviation control. Africa and the Middle East are witnessing accelerated tourism activities, which will further result in expansion of the base of civil helicopters. This growth in sales of helicopter increases the growth of helicopter blades market. Furthermore, Asia is expected to witness significant growth in demand for helicopter blades. India and China spend a healthy amount of GDP on its defence transportation, particularly on military helicopters.

Global Helicopter Blades Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global helicopter blades market discerned across the value chain include

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

Carson Helicopters, Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

Kaman Corporation

Robinson Helicopter Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Van Horn Aviation, LLC

The Boeing Company

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

