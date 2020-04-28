Hand and Power Tools Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Hand and power tools are used in various mechanical tasks like cutting, drilling, carving, and others. Hand tools are hand-driven and require no power to perform their operation, whereas power tools are electrically driven. Increasing demand for the tools for maintenance and repairs are fueling the growth of the hand and power tools market. An increasing the use of hand and power tools in various residential and commercial applications is also propelling the growth of the hand and power tools market.

The wide range of application of tools such as hammers, spanners, chisels, rakes, screwdrivers, garden forks, wrenches, saw, grinders, and among others in residential as well as in commercial application, henceforth rising demand for the tools that drive the growth of the hand and power tools market. Power tools are much powerful than hand tools; also, it has greater accuracy as compared to hand tools, hence increasing the use of power tools that drives the growth of hand and power tools market. The rising need for various hand and power tools in the manufacturing and construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the hand and power tools market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Hand and Power Tools Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hand and power tools industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of hand and power tools market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, sales channel, and geography. The global hand and power tools market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading hand and power tools market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the hand and power tools market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global hand and power tools market is segmented on the basis of type, application, sales channel. On the basis of type the market is segmented as cutting, hammering, gripping and pinching, striking and driving. On the basis of application the market is segmented as residential, commercial. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented as online sales, retail sales.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hand and power tools market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hand and power tools market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hand and power tools market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hand and power tools market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the hand and power tools market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from hand and power tools are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for hand and power tools in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key hand and power tools companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– AIMCO Global.

– Apex Tool Group

– Atlas Copco AB

– Bosch GmbH

– Channellock

– Chicago Pneumatic Tools

– DEWALT

– Klein Tools

– Stanley Black & Decker

– Wera Tools

