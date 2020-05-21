Guar Gum Powder Market Report 2019 – Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

Guar gum powder is derived from the guar plant which grows in extremely drought-resistant and semiarid regions. It is grown mainly in India, Pakistan, United States and some parts of Africa and Australia as well.

Guar gum is a polysaccharide which gives hexose sugar, mannose and galactose, when dissolved in water. It is a natural additive and the most cost-effective gelling agent which easily hydrates in cold water to achieve uniform and high viscosity at relatively low concentrations. It also serves as a stabilizer and emulsifier, improves texture, enhances mouth feel and controls crystal formation. Moreover, it is resistant to oil, greases and solvents. Apart from this, guar gum also helps in combating various health problems like diabetes, heart disease, bowel movements and colon cancer. Owing to its aforementioned properties, it is widely used in numerous industries.

As a result of a shortage of raw materials, the production of guar gum declined in the year 2009, thereby, affecting the global guar gum powder market. The market, however, recovered rapidly with an increased production from 2010 onwards. Since then, the market has been growing at a significant rate. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the guar gum powder market reached a volume of 0.42 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 3.25 Million Tons by 2025. This can be accredited to a number of driving forces. One of the primary factors includes increasing applications of guar gum powder in the oil drilling industry. Other growth-inducing factors are population growth, rising disposable incomes and growing demand for natural food additives.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global guar gum powder market according to end-use, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by End-Use

Oil Drilling Food Paper & Textile Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Others

Market breakup by Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Top players

Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. India Glycols Ltd. (NSE: INDIAGLYCO) Vikas WSP Ltd. (NSE: VIKASWSP) Rama Industries

Key findings from the report:

Various end-uses of guar gum powder are oil drilling, food, paper & textile, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others. Among these, oil drilling represented the biggest end-use sector of guar gum powder, with a market share of more than 60% in 2018. It was followed by food, paper & textile, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the largest market with India being the biggest producer of guar gum. This can be attributed to the increasing industrial applications of guar gum and the growing demand for convenience foods in the region. Other major markets include North America, Europe and Others. Some of the top players operating in the market are Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., Vikas WSP Ltd. and Rama Industries.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

