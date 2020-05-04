Guar Gum Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Guar Gum Market was valued at USD 659.55 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,285.85 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Guar Gum is manufactured from guar beans. It is characterized by stabilizing and thickening properties. The guar seeds are dehusked, milled and screened to obtain the guar gum. This product has found increased applications in the food & beverage, mining, and pharmaceuticals industries. Growing demand for processed foods is expected to be the biggest driver of this market.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for processed foods

1.2 Growing awareness regarding the benefits of guar gum in various industries

1.3 Growing demand from the Asia Pacific region

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of R&D and manufacturing facilities in some regions

2.2 Fluctuating raw material prices

Market Segmentation:

The global Guar Gum Market is segmented on the basis of grade, function, application, and region.

1. Global Guar Gum Market, by Grade:

1.1 Food-Grade

1.2 Industrial-Grade

1.3 Pharmaceutical-Grade

2. Global Guar Gum Market, by Function:

2.1 Thickening

2.2 Gelling

2.3 Binding

2.4 Friction Reducing

2.5 Other Functions

3. Global Guar Gum Market, by Application:

3.1 Oil & Gas

3.2 Food & Beverages

3.2.1 Bakery & Confectionery Products

3.2.2 Dairy & Frozen Products

3.2.3 Beverages

3.2.4 Sauces & Dressings

3.2.5 Others

3.3 Mining & Explosives

3.4 Paper Manufacturing

3.5 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

3.6 Others

4. Global Guar Gum Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

2. Shree Ram Industries

3. Cargill

4. Rama Gum Industries

5. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

6. Supreme Gums Private Limited

7. Altrafine Gums

8. Guangrao Liuhe Chemical Co., Ltd.

9. Global Gums and Chemicals Pvt Ltd

10. Lucid Group

11. Neelkanth Polymers

12. India Glycols Ltd

13. Dabur India Ltd

14. Hindustan Gums and Chemical Limited

15. Ashland Inc.

16. Ingredion Incorporated

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059113

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Guar Gum Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

