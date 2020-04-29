Growth Insight, Technological Innovations,Revenue Growth,Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook end of 2023

Research Nester has released a report titled “Social Media Security Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The concern for cybercrimes and cyber thefts around the world are increasing consistently owing to the dynamic landscape of apps and technological advances which are prone to such threats at any point of time. Businesses in the recent years have adopted to social media platforms to advertise their products and services. They also collect and transfer user information across other platforms along with the use of social media platforms for greater consumer experience and also require strong IT infrastructure. The rising concern for cybercrimes and cyber thefts is thereby raising the need for the safety and security of the social media platforms amongst businesses worldwide.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2426

Moreover, social media security providers provide safety from all such incidences and further protect the businesses from other associated threats and helps to protect from any type of cyber threats which includes trojans, malware, phishing, viruses, malvertising and password attacks amongst others. The social media security providers also help to provide a secure internet access and encrypt important information such as secure IDs and passwords. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global social media security market.

The global social media security market is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The market is thriving on account of the launch of several new social media apps that can access personal data of a user, rising utilization of social media apps amongst individuals around the globe and the raising concern for threats and attacks on social media applications. Additionally, the global social media security market was valued at around USD 1000 million in the year 2018 and is expected to garner a value of around USD 3500 million by the end of 2025 and further achieve an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 2100 million during the forecast period.

The global social media security market is segmented by type into monitoring, threat intelligence simulation, risk management and others. Among these segments, the monitoring segment is anticipated cross a value of around USD 1400 million by the end of 2025 and gain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 860 million during the forecast period. Further, the segment held a market share of around 44% in the year 2018. Apparently, the threat intelligence simulation segment is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR and gain an absolute $ opportunity of around USD 780 million during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Geographically, the global social media security market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share and expand by observing the growth rate of around 2.5x over the forecast period and is further cross a value of around USD 1300 million by the end of 2025. The market in the region, which held the largest market share of around 37% in the year 2018 is primarily driven by U.S., Canada and Mexico, where U.S. held the dominant market share of around 79% in the year 2018. Apparently, the social media security market in Europe is primarily driven by nations such as Germany, France and U.K., where Germany accounted for the largest market share of around 28% in the year 2018.

However, concerns for the risk of data leakage owing to the increasing ubiquitous nature of smartphones and other communication devices, coupled with the absence of uniform regulatory structure across nations around the world and the dynamic landscape of security threats are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global social media security market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global social media security market, which includes profiling of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), ZeroFOX, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro (TYO: 4704), Micro Focus (LON: MCRO), Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), RiskIQ, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Digital Shadows Ltd., LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Social Media Security Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025”, analyses the overall social media security industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global social media security in the near future.

