Ground Support Equipment Gse Tires Air Market is projected to generate incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 233.3 Mn between 2018 and 2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

PMR publishes key insights on the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market in its latest research report “Ground Support Equipment Tires Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”, which analyzes the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market in its entirety. The global Ground Support Equipment Tires market is projected to have been valued at US$ 395.8 Mn in 2018 and is projected to generate incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 233.3 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

The key findings and insights included in the report suggest that the long-term forecast for the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market is anticipated to be positive and the market will grow at a value CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The report provides comprehensive insights on the topic and offers relevant statistics for the forecast period. Increasing global air traffic is estimated to be the primary factor anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market.

Global Ground Support Equipment Tires Market Dynamics

Underpinned by increasing disposable income and rapidly growing middle-class population, air passenger traffic is expected to witness robust growth in near future. Air traffic is increasing significantly across the globe.

According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), the global passenger traffic rose by 7.6% in 2017, which is more than the average annual growth registered over the last ten years, i.e. 5.5%. This increase in passenger traffic will create new challenges for the government in terms of providing appropriate infrastructure, technology and services that can accommodate growth and assure that taxes and regulation will not act as restraining factors for market growth.

This continuous growth in passenger traffic will also drive the aviation industry, which in turn, will lead to demand for efficient and robust ground support equipment for handling of various services and operations at terminal gates of an airport.

Global Ground Support Equipment Tires Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on Tire Type segment, the air filled type segment is anticipated to be a prominent segment by value share, contributing a significantly high share to the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market. This segment in the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, though it is anticipated to face high competition from ground support equipment solid tires and filled based tires owing to their enhanced performance and longer work life

On the basis of sales channel type, the aftermarket segment dominates the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market with a significantly high share and is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period

On the basis of equipment type, the cargo loading tires segment is pegged to be a major segment in the Ground Support Equipment Tires market. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The ground support aircraft service equipment and passenger service segment is expected to expand at a significant pace over the forecast period in the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market

Global Ground Support Equipment Tires Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to dominate the global Ground Support Equipment Tires market and was followed by Europe in terms of revenue in 2018. These regions are projected to witness steady growth throughout the forecast period.

The South Asia Ground Support Equipment Tires market is expected to be behind the European Ground Support Equipment Tires market and captured approximately a quarter of the value share in 2018. South Asia, with its significant number of airports and due to its emerging economy, is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the Ground Support Equipment Tires market participants during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

MICHELIN

Continental AG

Sterling Solid Tyres (p) Ltd.

MAXAM Tire International Ltd.

APEXWAY PRODUCTS CORP.

Super Grip Corporation

EMRALD

Ground Support Products

Royal Tyres Private Limited

Industrial Rubber Company

