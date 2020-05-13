Graphical Research Releases New Report on the North America (AR) Augmented Reality Market 2019-2024

Emerging applications of AR devices in the retail sector are growing at a rapid pace in North America AR market. The applications of this technology in the sector are attracting the customers and providing them with information about the products & services of the company. Several retail companies have installed these devices in their stores, providing visual merchandising of these products. For instance, Charlotte Tilbury has installed magic mirror AR technology. It has partnered with Holition, a software provider to install such mirrors. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “North America (AR) Augmented Reality Market analysis based on Component, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 19 billion by 2024.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1004/sample

Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) are experiencing a high growth in the North America AR market. The growing demand for this technology in the defense sector is encouraging the manufacturers in the region to provide HMDs, which will serve the purpose of simulation-based training. This technology can be used to provide training to the soldiers to survive critical conditions in different situations, places, and environments, and to develop their skills and provide them real-life experiences of war conditions. In 2019, the U.S. Army is planning to test the AR system HUD 3.0, which will provide the information about the location of enemies and their units. They are developing a system, which will be helmet-mounted to project all the information at the sight of the soldier.

The applications of the technology in the healthcare sector are providing advanced techniques to analyze and test the disease of a patient. These devices are used for describing the symptoms by the patients, finding the veins & organs, and providing them proper medications depending on the type of the disease that has affected them. Several major players in the North America AR market are offering technologies, which will support the healthcare applications. For instance, Medsights Tech is working on creating a software, which will test the feasibility of the AR technology in creating 3D reconstruction images of tumors.

The key players operating in the North America AR market include Facebook, HTC, Intel, AccuVein, Inc., Affectiva, Inc., APX Labs, Google, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation. These players in the North America AR market are targeting the healthcare sector wherein a high demand for these devices can be witnessed for the treatment of several diseases. In February 2018, Intel Corporation developed AR smart glasses, which project the information directly to the retina of the observer.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1004/inquiry-before-buying

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2017

Chapter 4. North America Augmented Reality Market Size, by Component, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. North America Augmented Reality Market Size, by Application, 2013 – 2024

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1004/north-america-augmented-reality-market

Related Reports:

Europe (AR) Augmented Reality Market

Asia Pacific (AR) Augmented Reality Market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com