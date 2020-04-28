Goat Milk Market Global Industry Key Plans, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Goat Milk Market globally. This report on ‘Goat Milk market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The goat milk market was valued at US$ 13,559.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 17,440.7 million by 2027.

The market for global goat milk is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global goat milk market are Delamere Dairy, Emmi Group, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd., Kavli, Goat Partners International, Inc., Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. Stickney Hill Dairy, Inc., Granarolo Group, Summer Hill Goat Dairy, and Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd. among others.

Goats’ milk is very nutritious, and contains vital minerals. It also contains vitamins, and higher amounts of potassium, iron and vitamin A than cows’ milk. Goat milk is very healthful, has a protein composition similar to human breast milk and is extra digestible than cow milk. On the basis of product, the global goat milk market is categorized into milk, cheese, milk powder and others. In 2018, the milk segment accounted for a larger share of the global goat milk market. The demand for goat milk market is primarily driven by the various nutritional benefits offered by it. The goat milk contains less lactose than cow’s milk, it is easily digested, and the goat milk has plenty of calcium, lower cholesterol, and is a good source of essential vitamins. The goat milk also helps in curing a lot of diseases, and it is used to improve the platelet count during viral infections as it has antibodies and is considered a natural cure for jaundice. Various types of processed goat milk, such as fresh whole goat milk, fresh semi-skimmed goat milk, UHT whole goat milk, and UHT skimmed goat milk are offered by the companies operating in the market.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for goat milk in the coming years. The US is a developed country in terms of standard of living, infrastructure, and many others. North America has led to a highly competitive market regarding technological developments. Factors such as utilization of automation and amendments in food safety regulations by FDI are propelling the growth of the North American food industry, which in turn is expected to influence the goat milk market during the forecast period. Associations and committees established in North America for the food & beverage sector take care of every aspect of food production, preserving, testing, quality control, packaging, labeling, and more. The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is charged to control and manage food safety. These factors are again helping to boost the growth of goat milk market in North America.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Goat Milk Market Landscape Goat Milk Market – Key Market Dynamics Goat Milk Market – Global Market Analysis Goat Milk Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Goat Milk Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Goat Milk Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Goat Milk Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Goat Milk Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

