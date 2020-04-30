Glycol Ethers Market Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020-2025) by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glycol Ethers Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the global glycol ethers market reached a volume of 2.7 million metric tons in 2019. The market demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of approximately 3.5 million metric tons by 2025.

The global glycol ethers market is majorly being driven by its end-use industries. The end-use industry is significantly dominated by the paints and coating sector, accounting for nearly half of the global demand for glycol ethers. E-series has been the leading type of glycol ethers over the last few years. P-series, however, is expected to witness a higher demand as compared to e-series in the coming years.

The global glycol ethers market supply is led by the Asia Pacific region and is followed by the European Union and North America. The largest and fastest-growing market for glycol ethers is the Asia Pacific due to increasing construction activities, which is driving the increased demand for paints and coatings and household care products. The automobile industry in the region is also driving the demand for glycol ethers within the region, thus aiding the global market as well.

In June 2017, Sadara Chemical company announced the manufacturing of butyl glycol ether, which would meet the commercial demand of the product, especially from overseas markets like the Asia Pacific. In June 2018, The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW), one of the key players in the glycol ether market, announced their investments on the expansion of their glycol ethers capacity to meet the increasing demand for the product. The capacity expansion is likely to enable the company to double its current output capacity, thus, aiding the growth of the market in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Type:

E- Series P- Series

E-series and P-series are the major types of glycol ethers available in the market.

Market Analysis by Application:

Paints and Coatings Chemical Intermediates Solvents Brake Fluid Others

The product finds wide applications in the production of paints and coatings, chemical intermediates, solvents, and brake fluid, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The regional markets for glycol ethers can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing construction industry is leading to an increased demand for paints and coatings, thus, driving the growth of the glycol ethers market. The use of coatings in the growing automobiles industry is providing further impetus for industry growth. The increasing demand for water-based surface coating also acts as an important driver for the glycol ethers market. The global glycol market is being supported by the increased demand from the Asia Pacific region.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global glycol ethers market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the major regions and applications of glycol ethers. The Expert Market Research report provides the regional price analysis of glycol ether for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). An assessment of the trade data has also been given within the report, covering the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: CTA-B) Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. INEOS BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY) Shell Chemical LP Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) Sasol (NYSE: SSL) Oxiteno Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

