Global X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

An X-ray detector is an electronic device that detects radiation of X-ray or gamma ray for imaging purposes. X-ray imaging is an important non-destructive testing (NDT) technique for products such as circuit boards, concrete parts, and metals. This technique is also useful to detect Cracks and very fine manufacturing defects, thus maintaining quality, product reliability, and various other physical properties of the materials. NDT uses various testing methods to evaluate the object, material, or system without damaging or destroying it. This testing assures that the structural and mechanical components perform their function in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner.

This report focuses on X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall X-Ray Detector for Non-Destructive Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Comet

Fujifilm

Teledyne Dalsa

Rigaku

Shimadzu

Vidisco

QSA Global

SEC

Marietta

Spellman

Dandong NDT Equipment

DanDong HuaRI Science Electric

Shenzhen Zoan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CR System

Static Flat Panel Detector (FLAT PANEL DETECTOR)

Dynamic FLAT PANEL DETECTOR

Linear Sensor

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Electronic & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

