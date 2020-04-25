Global Welded Clad Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Welded Clad Pipes market.

Clad pipes are special corrosion-resistant pipes made by bonding carbon steel pipes with corrosion resistant alloys (CRAs) to withstand highly corrosive environments. They are mostly used in the offshore oil & gas industry in high temperature and high pressure conditions as they exhibit high corrosion resistivity. Clad pipes are generally made by bonding a parent metal pipe, which is generally carbon steel, and a CRA metal pipe made of nickel and copper alloys.

The fabrication of clad pipes is difficult and requires specialized welding techniques. Clad pipes are also more expensive as compared to lined pipes, which may prove to be a challenge as it deters the adoption of clad pipes. However, given its advantages such as high corrosion resistivity, light weight and economic price point, the clad pipe market is expected to register robust growth over the forecast period.

The global Welded Clad Pipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Welded Clad Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Welded Clad Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Butting Group

The Japan Steel Works (JSW)

NobelClad

Proclad

Inox Tech

Gieminox

Eisenbau Kramer

Cladtek Holdings

Tenaris

Precision Castparts Corporation

EEW Group

IODS Pipe Clad

Canadoil Group

Gautam Tube Corporation

Zhejiang Jiuli Group

Guangzhou Pearl River Petroleum Steel Pipe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Diameter

4-12 inches

12-24 inches

24-48 inches

48-60 inches

60-120 inches

Others

By Wall Thickness

3-6 mm

6-18 mm

18-36 mm

36-60 mm

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment

Others

