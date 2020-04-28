Global Wearable Gaming Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wearable Gaming market.

Wearable gaming represents an emerging entrant into the digital entertainment market that is best defined from a mobile gaming perspective. Non-wearable mobile gaming is played on various wireless devices (smartphones, tablets, phablets, etc.), which have limited interface capabilities compared to desktop, laptop, or console gaming. In many ways, wearable technology causes even more limitations, but also opens the door to new levels of interactivity and personal gaming intimacy.

Wearable gaming is played with small computing devices, which are body-mounted in some fashion, and seamlessly support game play with functionality not possible in traditional systems. Mind Commerce sees Headwear as a Platform, Eyewear as a Platform, Smartwatch as a Platform, and Body-wear as a Platform all as emerging areas for next generation digital entertainment.

The global Wearable Gaming market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wearable Gaming volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Gaming market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grand Theft Auto (GTA)

Nike

Fitbit

Wear Orbits

Elyland

Oculus

Sumsung

Vuzix

Technical Illusions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR and VR)

Connected Wearable

Motion Sensing Technology Including Wearable 3D

Haptic Technology

Headwear Or Head Mounted Display (HMD)

Serious Gaming

Gamification

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

