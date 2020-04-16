Global Wearable Device Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wearable Device market.

Wearable devices will ultimately become the primary medium for communication, infotainment services, health solution, textile, military, and industrial solutions. The entire wearable technology ecosystem will be built around Body Area Network (BAN), Augmented Reality (AR), sensor networks, short range P2P communication modalities, and utilization for ambient awareness.

The wearables market continues to generate a lot of attention, both positive and negative. Fitness trackers and smart watches remain the flag bearers of the wearables market, seeing growth but at a slower pace than estimated earlier. Fitness trackers are facing a tough road ahead, with the market possibly reaching a saturation point as the addressable market for fitness enthusiasts and casual users starts to reach its limit. Smart watches are catching up with fitness trackers in terms of volumes and continuing to see momentum courtesy of the Apple Watch, while fitness tracker companies like Fitbit are experiencing as much as a 40% drop in revenue over recent quarters. Both smart watches and fitness trackers continue to see market consolidation, with companies like Pebble being acquired by Fitbit and having their product discontinued, while fitness tracker company Jawbone is undergoing liquidation.

The global Wearable Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wearable Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Fitbit

Xiaomi

Garmin

Huawei

APX Labs

Augmate

DAQRI

Epson

Google

Castlight Health

Microsoft

SAP

SmartCap

Thalmic Labs

Vuzix

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fitness Trackers & Smart Watches

Wearable Cameras

Body Sensors

Smart Glasses

Smart Clothing

Smart Headphones

Others

Segment by Application

Healthcare

Textile

Military

Industrial

Others

