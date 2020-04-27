Global Visual Data Discovery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Visual Data Discovery market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Visual Data Discovery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Visual Data Discovery market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Visual Data Discovery market.”

data discovery software and services are rapidly taking over from traditional Business Intelligence (BI) tools, which cannot be utilized and accessed without help from the technical staff. Major drivers of the data discovery market are rising trends of self-service BI tools and generating insights & discovering trends from increasing volume of data. The data discovery market faces challenges, such as security & privacy concerns and shifting from traditional architecture to new systems. Major factors that is restraining the growth of the market is unclear Returns on Investment (RoI).

The global Visual Data Discovery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Visual Data Discovery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Visual Data Discovery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Data Discovery

Software & Services

IBM

SAS Institute

Oracle

Microsoft

Teradata

Intel

SAP

Datawatch Corporation

Datameer, Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

Cloudera

Birst, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Alteryx

Rapidminer

FICO

BlueGranite

Megaputer Intelligence

Clearstory Data

Platfora

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Microstrategy, Inc.

Biomax Informatics

Angoss Software

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-premises

Cloud

Segment by Application

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

