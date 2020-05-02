Global Vinyl Sulfone Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vinyl Sulfone market.

Vinyl sulfone is a chemical used as raw material in the manufacture of reactive dyes that are employed primarily in textiles. It is also used in colors, paints, pigments, rubbers, textiles, plastics, and leathers. Reactive dye is a common type of dyestuff used for dyeing cellulosic fibers. Vinyl sulfone is one of the most polluting chemical. It is manufactured from acetanilide. Vinyl sulfones (alpha & Beta -unsaturated sulfones) are productive and widely used intermediates in organic synthesis.

Increase in disposable income in developing countries such as India and China and rise in consumption of textile products in these countries are anticipated to drive the vinyl sulfone market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a key region of the global vinyl sulfone market. Europe and North America also hold significant share of the global vinyl sulfone market.

Bodal Chemicals

Kiri Industries

Shree Pushkar Chemicals

Bhageria Group

AksharChem India

Atul Ltd

Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Di-Vinyl Sulfone

Phenyl Vinyl Sulfone

Methyl Vinyl Sulfone

Vinyl Sulfone Ester

Others

Segment by Application

Dyestuff Manufacturing

Intermediate in Chemical Industry

Proteomics

Others

