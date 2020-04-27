Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Video Surveillance Storage market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Video Surveillance Storage Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Video Surveillance Storage market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Video Surveillance Storage market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Video Surveillance Storage market.”

The emerging need for safety and security is increasing the demand for video surveillance systems. Similarly, there is a need for upgradation for storage capacity in the video surveillance data storage. Video surveillance storage refers to the process of storing data generated by the surveillance cameras. This real-time data gets stored for a period of time on the storage devices that can be retrieved for analysis of any event or acts as an evidence for a situation. Hence, video surveillance storage plays an important role in the overall security system by helping individuals store crucial information and video feeds.

The BFSI sector is estimated to have the largest market size.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018.

The global Video Surveillance Storage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Video Surveillance Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Video Surveillance Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Segment by Application

Government and Defense

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Utilities

Healthcare

Home Security

Others

