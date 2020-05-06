Global Veterinary Radiography Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Veterinary Radiography market.

Veterinary radiography consists of diagnostic medical images generated in veterinary practice, including ultrasonography, CT, MRI, and nuclear imaging. It is essential in providing excess information by noninvasive means. Veterinary radiography is painless; however, sedation is often required to reduce anxiety and stress associated with the procedure in animals.

The major factors that drive the growth of the market are increase in animal healthcare expenditure, growth in pet insurance purchase, and rise in preference for companion animals. In addition, increase in veterinary practitioners and surge in disposable income in developed regions supplement the market growth. However, high cost of veterinary imaging instruments and dearth of skilled professionals restrain this growth. Moreover, the development of portable veterinary radiography devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of this market.

The global Veterinary Radiography market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Veterinary Radiography volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary Radiography market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sedecal

Lake Superior X-Ray

Siemens

Toshiba

Universal Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Digital X-ray

Analog X-ray

Segment by Application

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

