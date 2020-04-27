Global Vertical Garden Construction Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vertical Garden Construction market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Vertical Garden Construction market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Vertical Garden Construction market."

vertical garden is a method of constructing a garden vertically or on walls using the help of trellis. A vertical garden, apart from yielding fruits and vegetables, also provides appealing living screens to a yard. It provides benefits of easy maintenance, effortless harvesting, and higher yields.

A significant surge in high rise building constructions along with the increasing need to create an aesthetic appeal, are expected to augment the demand for the global vertical garden construction market. The rising popularity of green screens on buildings is expected to result in an increasing traction of the market. However, vertical gardens do not usually provide a spacious area for the roots to grow making it difficult for appropriate & adequate watering and drainage issues. This scenario is expected to be a potential challenge for the growth of the market.

The global Vertical Garden Construction market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vertical Garden Construction volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vertical Garden Construction market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A+ Lawn & Landscape

American Hydrotech

ANS Group Global

Biotecture

Four Leaf Landscape

GreenWalls Bioengineering

Livewall

Sempergreen

The Greenwall Company

ZTC International Landscape Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Indoor Vertical Garden Wall

Outdoor Vertical Garden Wall

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

