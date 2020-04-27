Global Vehicle Tracking System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Vehicle Tracking System market.

A vehicle tracking system combines the use of automatic vehicle location with software that collects these fleet data for a complete picture of vehicle locations. Modern vehicle tracking systems commonly use Global Positioning System (GPS) or Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) technology for locating the vehicle, but other types of automatic vehicle location technology can also be used. Such information can be viewed on electronic maps via the internet or specialized software.

Government initiatives to implement tracking systems in cars, rise in demand for cars, and innovation drive the market growth. With continuous innovations taking place in the field of sensors, developments are expected to witness a boost and thereby the technology is anticipated to gain prominence. However, inability of such systems to work without internet connectivity and security issues are the major concerns.

AT&T Intellectual Property

CarTrack

Comm-Port Technologies

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive LLP

Eresource ERP

Magna International

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verizon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Standalone tracker

OBD Device & advance tracker

Segment by Application

Transportation and logistics

Metals & mining

Construction

