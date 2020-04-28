Global Turbocompressor Market By Leading Manufactures And Product Type With Regoin By 2022 key players like Atlas Copco AB, Elliot Group Ltd, GE Oil & Gas, Howden Group Ltd

A turbocompressor is a dynamic type of compressor used for the compression and injection of gases. In these compressors, the required pressure rise takes place during the continuous conversion of angular momentum imparted to the refrigerant vapor by a high-speed impeller into static pressure.

The unique design and reliability of turbocompressor makes them applicable in industries where large amounts of air are required to be compressed. Metallurgical, chemical, and petrochemical plants as well as refineries are amongst the most common applications for turbocompression solutions.

The global turbocompressor market is segmented based on type, stage, end-user industries, and geography. Based on type, turbocompressor market is classified into centrifugal compressors and axial turbocompressor. Centrifugal turbocompressor accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2015. Centrifugal turbocompressor are manufactured uniquely according to plant specifications and consume significantly less energy when compared with other compressor designs.

By stage, the turbocompressor market is segmented into single stage and multi-stage turbocompressor. Single stage turbocompressor accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2015. Single stage turbocompressor are designed for long life, low maintenance, and continuous service in unclean and corrosive applications such as petrochemical plants, refineries, natural gas processing, coal gasification, and power stations.

The global turbocompressor market based on end-user industries is categorized into oil & gas, chemical, power generation, and others. The oil & gas segment accounted for a dominant share of the turbocompressor market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Several applications in the oil & gas industry require the usage of turbomachinery for compression, pumping, and generation of electricity. In the oil & gas industry, turbocompressor are used in upstream, midstream, and downstream applications.

