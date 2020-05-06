Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Salon Chairs Market Overview – Market Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2018 to 2028

Companies in the Salon Chairs market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Salon Chairs market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global Salon Chairs Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst's at Fact.MR, the Salon Chairs market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Salon Chairs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

The market study bifurcates the global Salon Chairs market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Salon Chairs market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Mechanism

All electric salon chairs are expected to remain the fastest growing mechanism type even during the forecast period. All electric salon chairs is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.8% among others. This is attributed to the increasing demand for comfort by the customers.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Reclining Type

On the basis of reclining type, hydraulic reclining salon chairs segment is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Electric reclining salon chairs segment is estimated to account for the highest growth of 6.7% by 2018-end.

Salon Chair Analysis, by End-user

In terms of value, franchised salon chain segment is anticipated to register CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Independent salon end-user segment is also growing rapidly owing to the rise in different manicure and pedicure segments in the market.

Salon Chair Analysis, by Sales channel

Online retailers are expected to remain the fastest growing sales channel even during the forecast period. Online retailers is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 10.1% among others. This is attributed to the increasing number of people using the internet and smartphones for shopping varied products, such as groceries and fast moving consumer goods (Salon Chair).

Salon Chair Analysis, by Region

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) region is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. All-purpose salon chair segment is estimated to account for the highest market share of 36.9% in the APEJ market by 2018-end.

Reasons to Opt for Fact.MR