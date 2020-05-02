Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Rapeseed Oil Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2026

A recent market study on the global Rapeseed Oil market reveals that the global Rapeseed Oil market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Rapeseed Oil market is discussed in the presented study.

The Rapeseed Oil market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Rapeseed Oil market.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global rapeseed oil market. Some of the major companies operating in the global rapeseed oil market are Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Limited, THE SODRUGESTVO GROUP, Oilio (ADM), INTERFAT, O. & L. Sels GmbH & Co. KG, ViOil Group, Geostroy Engineering Ltd., The DLG Group, SCANOLA A/S (Danish Agro), Biona Organic, YORKSHIRE RAPESEED OIL, Cotswold Gold, and SMAKRIK (IKEA), among others.

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By End Use

Food Processing

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Biodiesel

Animal Feed

Households (Retail)

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Extraction Process

Solvent-Extracted

Cold-Pressed

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retailers

Global Rapeseed Oil Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

