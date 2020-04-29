Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market: Quantitative Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019–2027

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

growing demand for carbonated soft drinks and bottled water is expected to boost the overall growth in the demand for polyethylene terephthalate market.

China is the major consumer as well as manufacturer of the PET market. Presence of large number of carpet manufacturers along with the presence of large number of FMCG industries is expected to augment the overall demand for polyethylene terephthalate market. Rest of Asia Pacific is expected to be the next major consumer of polyethylene terephthalate. Presence of huge market for carbonated soft drinks and bottled water in India and Japan is expected to augment the overall demand for PET. The demand for polyethylene terephthalate is expected to grow rapidly owing to the presence of the trend of consumption of bottled water more than that compared to tap water. The demand for synthetic polyethylene terephthalate is expected to experience sluggish growth owing to the presence of stringent regulations in the region. There is increase in the manufacturing of biobased polyethylene terephthalate containers or bottles which are expected to reduce carbon footprints substantially over synthetic counterparts.

RTP Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Aclo Compounders, BASF Canada, Global Polymers Inc., Jamplast Inc., Klockner Pentaplast of Canada Inc. and Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd. are some of the major participants of the global PET market. The companies are mainly focused towards increasing their production capacities which in turn will help in achieving economies of scale. The companies also strive to manufacture superior quality and environmental friendly polyethylene terephthalate resins.

