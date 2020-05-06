Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Phototherapy Equipment Market Consumption Sales by Type, Product Specifications, Phototherapy Equipment Market Research Methodology, Phototherapy Equipment Market Forecast to 2028

The latest report on the Phototherapy Equipment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Phototherapy Equipment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Phototherapy Equipment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Phototherapy Equipment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Phototherapy Equipment market.

The report reveals that the Phototherapy Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Phototherapy Equipment market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Phototherapy Equipment market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Phototherapy Equipment market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global phototherapy equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., The Daavlin Company, and Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Natus Medical Incorporated and others.

The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Product

CFL (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) phototherapy

LED (light emitted diode) phototherapy

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Modality

Full body phototherapy

Partial body phototherapy

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases Psoriasis Eczema Other skin diseases

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



