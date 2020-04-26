Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Next Generation Packaging to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2027

The global Next Generation Packaging market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Next Generation Packaging market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Next Generation Packaging market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Next Generation Packaging market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Next Generation Packaging market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
- By Packaging Type
- Active Packaging
- Antimicrobials
- Gas Scavengers
- Gas Emitters
- Others (Moisture & Corrosion Control)
- Intelligent Packaging
- Sensors
- Indicators
- Tags
- Modified Atmosphere Packaging
- Active Packaging
- By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Logistics & Supply Chain
- Others (Automotive & Industrial)
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
- Amcor Limited
- MeadWestvaco Corporation
- Sonoco Products Company
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Bemis Company, Inc.
- MULTIVAC
- WS Packaging Group, Inc.
- Active Packaging Ltd.
- ULMA Packaging, S.Coop.
Each market player encompassed in the Next Generation Packaging market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Next Generation Packaging market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Next Generation Packaging Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Next Generation Packaging market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Next Generation Packaging market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
