Global trade impact of the Coronavirus New Research Report onManaged File Transfer Market , 2019-2029

The latest study on the Managed File Transfer market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Managed File Transfer market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Managed File Transfer market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Managed File Transfer market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Managed File Transfer market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Managed File Transfer Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Managed File Transfer market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Managed File Transfer market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Competitive Dynamics

The global managed file transfer market report provides company market share analysis of various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Linoma Software, Ipswitch Inc., Open Text Corporation., GlobalSCAPE Inc., Attunity Ltd., Biscom Inc., Axway Software SA, JScape LLC, Seeburger AG, South River Technologies Inc., and Cleo Communications Inc.

The managed file transfer market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Managed File Transfer Market

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Solution

Software Suite Standalone Automated file transfer File Integration File Governance Security & Encryption Translation Mobile File Sharing and Collaboration File Storage Advanced Workflows Others (File Synchronization, File Acceleration etc.) Professional Services Integration and Consulting Support and Maintenance



By Model

Person-Person

Server-Person

Person-Server

Business-Business

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Logistics

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Legal, Construction etc.).

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global managed file transfer market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on Managed File Transfer Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Managed File Transfer market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Managed File Transfer market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

